Thousands of Londoners rally in support of Palestine

The rallies in London took place on Saturday despite the restrictions imposed by the British government for any movement in support for Palestine.

The protesters marched towards the British Parliament, raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in favor of an immediate ceasefire in the tiny besieged Palestinian area.

They also urged the need for stopping to arm the Zionist army for committing further genocide in Gaza.

Bin Jamal, who leads the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, told IRNA correspondent that the Zionist regime continues to kill the Palestinian people. He referred to the Zionist targeting of a UN-run school in central Gaza in which 40 people were killed.

He noted that 48 hours after this catastrophe, neither the UK prime minister and his foreign minister nor the leader of the country’s labor party have reacted to it, let alone the condemnation of the attack.

He also referred to a July 4 national elections in the UK, sending a clear message to the political leaders of the country that they will not support those who normalize the massacre and genocide of the Palestinian people.

Recent surveys suggest that the majority of the British people favor the establishment of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

