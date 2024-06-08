Iran Acting FM urges bolstering Iran-Turkiye ties for regional stability

On the sidelines of the D-8 meeting in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Wednesday, Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the condition of Gaza.

Bagheri Kani expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s initiative in hosting the Istanbul meeting and described the presence of the Iranian delegation as a sign of special attention to the Palestinian issue, as well as the role and position of Turkiye in this regard.

Referring to the determination of the late Iranian President and the country's Foreign Minister to strengthen the friendly ties between Tehran and Ankara, he called for further development of bilateral relations and the implementation of agreements, particularly in the areas of economy and trade.

In light of the developments in Palestine and the escalating crimes committed by the Zionists, the top Iranian diplomat stressed the importance of closer consultations among Islamic countries to provide political and legal support for the Palestinians.

Fidan, for his part, expressed his appreciation for Iran's participation in the Istanbul meeting, especially during the sensitive period following the passing of the Iranian President and Foreign Minister.

He mentioned discussing the initiative of holding the Istanbul meeting with late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Fidan commended Iran's support for the Palestinian people and active engagement in political and regional affairs, welcoming the enhancement of regional cooperation between Iran and Turkiye.

The Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized the multifaceted nature of the relations between Ankara and Tehran, emphasizing the need for increased cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, and counterterrorism as outlined in agreements made during presidential visits between the two countries.

3266**2050