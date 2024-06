The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has dispatched humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan as the neighboring country continues to struggle with severe flooding.

On 10 and 11 May, heavy rainfall led to fast-flowing water and flash floods in northeastern Afghanistan, affecting 21 districts across Baghlan, Badakhshan, and Takhar provinces.

Some 300 fatalities have been confirmed across the Baghlan province.

