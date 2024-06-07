India has become major partner of Iran: Mokhber

In a message congratulating the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party's re-victory in the country's national elections, Mokhber stated that "under your guidance and leadership", India has become a major partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran's acting president expressed his hope that with the will of the two countries, "we will witness the best relations between the two friendly nations, Iran and India".

While appreciating Mokhber's congratulatory message, Narendra Modi also stated, "Iran and India will continue to work together to expand bilateral relations and strengthen regional peace, security and prosperity."

