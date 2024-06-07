IRNA CEO: Media should take steps towards building a multipolar world

According to IRNA's report on Friday, Naderi added in an interview with the Russian news agency Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Forum: "The world is moving towards a multipolar world. Countries are gradually moving away from the current order and unilateralism in the world, and a clear horizon is predicted in this field."

Evaluation of meeting between Putin and world media managers

The CEO of IRNA, who has traveled to St. Petersburg at the official invitation of the advisor to the President of Russia, expressed his assessment of the meeting between himself and other heads of the world's news agencies with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said, "Mr. Putin tried to rely on the heads of the world's news agencies, his beliefs, provide a realistic view of issues."

Naderi noted that in this meeting, the President of Russia tried to express his views very clearly and realistically on the issue of the war in Ukraine and Russia's relations with America, with Trump or Biden and Europe and other global issues.

He pointed out that his meeting can be very effective and decisive in the current international environment, and it was important from this point of view.

Western aggression is an example of media terrorism

In another part of this conversation, the CEO of IRNA stated that the attack of the West in the media field against countries, including Iran and Russia, is an example of media terrorism.

Naderi further said that Iran and Russia are currently facing media attacks from the West, and "we, like Russia, are victims of media terrorism".

The CEO of IRNA considered the mission of the media of independent countries in the conditions of the media attack of the West to be synergistic and to strengthen the voice of the people of their countries in the international arena and said, "Now the media relations between Iran and Russia are at an acceptable level."

Naderi also said that as the official news agency of Iran, IRNA has a very close relationship with Russian media, including TASS and Sputnik news agencies.

According to IRNA, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday evening (June 7, 2024) on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, met with some heads of the world's news agencies and discussed with them about the current issues of the region and the world.

Ali Naderi, the CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and other media managers present at the meeting also discussed their desired topics and questions.

The 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which started on the 16th of June 1403, will continue until the 19th of this month, and this Russian city will host various officials and experts from different countries during this time.

