Ambrey reports new maritime incidents in western Yemen

An explosion took place near a vessel in the Red Sea about 19 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port city of Mokha, reported by Al Jazeera, citing British security firm Ambrey.

Additionally, there were reports of two explosions near a vessel 27 miles south of Mokha.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 36,654 people and wounded another 83,309 individuals, come to an end.

The US and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of the Zionist regime.

