Mayor of Gaza's Nuseirat martyred in Israeli attack

Mayor al-Mughari and several of his family members, including his son and three others, were martyred in an Israeli attack on a building in the camp, IRNA cited Palestinian Sama News Agency on Friday.

Since the beginning of the war against Gaza, the Zionist regime's army has martyred three Palestinian mayors, including Marwan Hamed, the mayor of al-Zahraa' (central Gaza), Hatem Al-Ghamri, Mayor of Maghazi in the center of the Gaza Strip, and Iyad al-Mughari.

According to Gaza medical sources, since Thursday morning, 70 Palestinians have been martyred in the Zionist regime's attacks on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the enclave has risen to 36,654, with 83,309 people injured, according to the Gaza health authorities on June 6, 2024.

The Israeli regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

3266**2050