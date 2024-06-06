Acting FM follows up situation of Iranian citizen nabbed in France

In a phone conversation with Ambassador of Iran to Paris Mohammad Amin-Nejad, the acting foreign minister was informed of the latest situation of the Iranian citizen, as well as his family.

Bagheri Kani appreciated the follow-ups made by the Iranian embassy in Paris in this regard, and asked the ambassador to pay special attention to the rights of Iranian citizens in France.

The top diplomat also emphasized the importance of the embassy's constant follow-up with the French authorities and offering necessary legal and consular support in order to secure the release of the citizen as soon as possible.

The acting minister went on to say that supporting the rights of Iranian citizens abroad is a duty of the diplomatic apparatus, and that Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not refrain from providing consular, legal and political services to Iranian citizens all over the world.

