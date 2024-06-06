Iran beat Hong Kong 4-2 at 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The match ended in a 4-2 World Cup qualifying defeat for Hong Kong’s national team at home to Iran.

According to the report by IRNA, the Hong Kong national team and their Iranian contestants faced off on Thursday at 15:30 in the Hong Kong National Stadium as part of the return leg matches of Group E in the first round of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

With this win, the Iranian national team reached 13 points and solidified its position at the top of Group E. However, Hong Kong, on the other hand, remained at the bottom of the table with just 1 point.

In the other match of this group, starting at 18:00 Hong Kong time, the football teams of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will face each other.

