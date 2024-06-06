CPTA providing Iran, other member states with new capacities for trade

Addressing the third Session of the Paperless Trade Council of the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific (CPTA), which is held in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6–7, the Iranian official noted that Tehran is ready to expand cooperation with other member states of the CPTA.

He argued that the usage of modern technologies along with international collaborations can pave the way for a brilliant future in terms of electronic trade, adding that electronic signatures saw a 100% growth in Iran last year.

The third Session of the Paperless Trade Council of the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of CPTA is scheduled to review the progress of implementing the Framework Agreement and make strategic decisions on further implementation.

The Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific (CPTA) was approved by the Iranian Parliament in 2019. Several countries, including Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, the Philippines, South Korea, Russia, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste, and Turkmenistan, are members of this agreement.

