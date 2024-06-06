Indian PM thanks Iran for congratulating on elections win

According to IRNA, Modi posted a message on his X social media account directing it to Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber on Wednesday night.

“Thank you Excellency for your message. India and Iran will continue to work together to advance bilateral relations and promote regional peace, security and prosperity”, the Indian premier wrote in his post.

Earlier, Mokhber sent a message through his X account and congratulated Modi on his recent victory in the general elections. “Under your leadership, India has become a major partner of I.R. Iran. Let’s hope for the best relations between two friendly nations: Iran & India.”.

Modi’s right-wing Hindu nationalist party BJP won 240 seats but fell short of majority, unlike the previous two elections in 2019 and 2014, to form the government of its own. The BJP will need support from some regional parties that are the part of its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form a government.

The main opposition Congress Party won 99 seats, improving its tally from 52 in the 2019 elections and together with its allies called I.N.D.I.A secured a total of 232 seats.

More than 640 million votes were cast in the marathon election held over a span of six weeks.

This year, not only the support for BJP saw a massive decline but even the so-called charisma of Modi failed to attract voters.

The prime minister and several of his top party colleagues, during their election campaigns, tried to woo Hindu voters with hate speeches against Muslims, in violation of the code of conduct of India’s Elections Commission.

