Mossad agent arrested in northwest Iran

The individual was wanted by the Intelligence Ministry and arrested by the Prosecutor's Office of Ardabil Province on Wednesday.

The Mossad agent had traveled to several provinces with the intention of hiding and the final aim of leaving the country before being arrested upon arrival in Ardabil Province during a surprise operation.

According to the provincial Prosecutor's Office, the agent was in contact with high-ranking Mossad officers through one of social media networks, collecting information for them from inside the country under the guise of doing editorial activity.

The arrested spy is from southern Iran, whose user accounts and related information were removed by Mossad immediately after the arrest took place.

