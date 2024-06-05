Bright future awaits Iranian nation: Pakistan parl. speaker

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq made the comments on Wednesday while visiting the Iranian embassy in Islamabad and signing the martyrs’ book of condolence.

“I have come here on behalf of all the people of Pakistan and I offer my condolences to the Iranian nation and government for the painful tragedy of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, my dear brother Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other officials involved in the helicopter accident,” he told IRNA’s correspondent.

“Although the Iranian nation is going through this great disaster, we believe that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a bright future and the Iranian nation will be more united than ever,” he added.

Sadiq further said that the martyrdom of the Iranian president and foreign minister is an irreparable loss not only for the Iranian nation, but also for the entire Islamic Ummah, including the people of Pakistan.

“Martyr Raisi’s recent visit was a new step towards strengthening the relations between the two neighboring countries, and very productive, constructive and concrete meetings were held between the leaders of the two countries and the officials present to identify ways to expand bilateral relations,” he added.

