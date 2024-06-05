IRGC chief vows Israel will be punished for ‘shed holy blood’

Major General Salami extended his condolences in a message on the martyrdom of an IRGC military advisor Saeed Abiar who was martyred during an attack launched by the Zionists against Syria's Aleppo late on Sunday.

Sincere and brave endeavors of the pious fighter who sacrificed his life for the sake of the Islamic system and Resistance will be remembered for good, the top commander noted.

The actions of the martyred will inspire the fighters of the coming generations, he further noted.

On Tuesday, a funeral procession was held for Abiar at the holy shrine of Hazrat Ruqqyya (AS), the daughter of Imam Hossein — the third Shia Imam.

Also, yesterday in Tehran, Iranians bade farewell to the late fighter in a ceremony held with a massive crowd in attendance.

