Slovenia recognizes Palestinian state

“Today is a historic day! The National Assembly of Slovenia has officially recognized Palestine, making Slovenia the 147th country to do so,” Fajon wrote on her X account on Wednesday.

“This recognition is an expression of our commitment to peace & justice,” she added.

“Slovenia is on the right side of history, contributing to the two-state solution for lasting peace,” she stated.

Slovenia’s decision came days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognized the Palestinian state.

Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria have already recognized Palestine within the European Union.

The United Kingdom and Australia have also indicated that they are considering recognition of the Palestinian state, further demonstrating the growing international support for this cause.

Relations between the EU and Israel have soured since the Gaza war began in October, with Spain insisting that the bloc should take measures against Tel Aviv for its devastating attacks in the southern city of Rafah.

Some 140 countries — more than two-thirds of the United Nations member states— officially recognize Palestine as an independent state.

