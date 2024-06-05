Jun 5, 2024, 11:37 AM
Iranian mother of three war-time martyrs dies at 91

Mashhad, IRNA – Esmat Beheshti Basharik, an Iranian mother of three war-time martyrs, has died at the age of 91.

She joined her three boys, Abbas, Habibollah, and Gholam-Reza Sha’bani, said Mehdi Hassanzadeh Nameqi, the director general of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs in Razavi Khorasan Province.

“Yesterday, the dear mother died due to old age and sickness,” Hassanzadeh Nameqi told IRNA on Wednesday.

The funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday.

Some 17,398 people from Razavi Khorasan in northeast Iran were martyred during the Iran-Iraq war in 1980-88. Also, 55,804 became Janbaz (wounded) in the war and 3,398 were released from Iraqi jails.

