Revival of issue of Palestine, Imam Khomeini’s sustainable heritage

The 35th demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini – the founder of the Islamic Republic in Iran – was held in Pakistan on Tuesday evening with the participation of Shia and Sunni scholars and cultural, religious, and political figures to mark Imam Khomeini’s ideology and the defenders of the axis of Resistance.

At the seminar, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moqaddam said the best way to commemorate Imam Khomeini is to expand his ideology and transfer it to the next generations.

The ambassador noted Imam Khomeini believed that Palestine was occupied and must be completely returned to the Palestinians.

Also, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi, the leader of the Shia community in Pakistan, described the late Imam as a scholar fully aware of political and social issues and world and regional developments.

Elsewhere in the seminar, Abdul Basit Mujahid, the assistant professor at Allama Iqbal Open University, talked about Imam Khomeini and said he served the world Muslims during his lifetime.

Further, Mazhar Barlas, a Pakistani journalist, underlined that the leaders of the Islamic World owe Imam Khomeini’s ideology and thoughts.

Also, the prominent scholar in the Islamic sciences Tayyeba Bokhari termed Imam Khomeini as the hope for the downtrodden.

Allama Muhammad Amin Shahidi, the head of Pakistan’s Ummah Wahida, spoke at the seminar, saying the October 2023 operation against the Israeli regime was inspired by Imam Khomeini’s thoughts.

At the end of the seminar, Imam’s book named "From birth to Velayat" which had been translated into Urdu was unveiled.

