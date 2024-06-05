Jun 5, 2024, 10:35 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85499241
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Revival of issue of Palestine, Imam Khomeini’s sustainable heritage

Jun 5, 2024, 10:35 AM
News ID: 85499241
Revival of issue of Palestine, Imam Khomeini’s sustainable heritage

Islamabad, IRNA – A seminar about Imam Khomeini’s ideology on Palestine was held in Pakistan while the participants believed that the revival of the issue of Palestine is his eternal heritage.

The 35th demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini – the founder of the Islamic Republic in Iran – was held in Pakistan on Tuesday evening with the participation of Shia and Sunni scholars and cultural, religious, and political figures to mark Imam Khomeini’s ideology and the defenders of the axis of Resistance.

At the seminar, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moqaddam said the best way to commemorate Imam Khomeini is to expand his ideology and transfer it to the next generations.

Revival of issue of Palestine, Imam Khomeini’s sustainable heritage

The ambassador noted Imam Khomeini believed that Palestine was occupied and must be completely returned to the Palestinians.

Also, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi, the leader of the Shia community in Pakistan, described the late Imam as a scholar fully aware of political and social issues and world and regional developments.

Revival of issue of Palestine, Imam Khomeini’s sustainable heritage

Elsewhere in the seminar, Abdul Basit Mujahid, the assistant professor at Allama Iqbal Open University, talked about Imam Khomeini and said he served the world Muslims during his lifetime.

Revival of issue of Palestine, Imam Khomeini’s sustainable heritage

Further, Mazhar Barlas, a Pakistani journalist, underlined that the leaders of the Islamic World owe Imam Khomeini’s ideology and thoughts.

Also, the prominent scholar in the Islamic sciences Tayyeba Bokhari termed Imam Khomeini as the hope for the downtrodden.

Revival of issue of Palestine, Imam Khomeini’s sustainable heritage

Allama Muhammad Amin Shahidi, the head of Pakistan’s Ummah Wahida, spoke at the seminar, saying the October 2023 operation against the Israeli regime was inspired by Imam Khomeini’s thoughts.

At the end of the seminar, Imam’s book named "From birth to Velayat" which had been translated into Urdu was unveiled.

Revival of issue of Palestine, Imam Khomeini’s sustainable heritage

1483**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .