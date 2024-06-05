US House passes bill to sanction ICC in support of Israel

According to IRNA reporter, the bill to sanction ICC officials in case of investigation or trial of Israeli officials was approved by 247 to 155 votes on Tuesday, with 42 Democrats joining Republicans in backing the measure to fully support the Tel Aviv regime.

If approved by the Senate and turned into law, the bill would allow the US President to impose sanctions on people involved in ICC prosecutions of Americans or citizens of US allies that are not ICC members, including the Zionist regime.

The measure is not expected to become law, but reflects continuing support for Israel in Congress amid international criticism over the regime’s genocidal war campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The move at the US House came after the chief ICC prosecutor Karim Khan filed for arrest warrants for Israel's prime minister and war minister, angering both the Israeli and US regimes.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said last month that he had reasonable grounds to believe that Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant "bear criminal responsibility" for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Netanyahu then described the ICC prosecutor's decision as "absurd" while the Biden administration called the request for an arrest warrant “cruel". On May 19, Republican representatives in the US Congress also announced that they were preparing a plan to sanction the authorities of ICC if they dare issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

