Iran's nuclear energy ‘thorn in the eyes of enemies’: Eslami

According to IRNA's reporter, Mohammad Eslami made the remarks while visiting a cemetery to pay tribute to the martyrs in Shahr-e Kord city of the southwest province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari on Tuesday.

He said that nuclear energy is a splitter of science and technology and an accelerator of the scientific knowledge with wonderful value chain, adding “the products in this sector, including heavy water derivatives, are worth $10,000 per gram, that's why the enemy is seeking to monopolize this science”.

“They do not want and allow any country to acquire this technology”, Iran’s nuclear chief underlined, reminding that "the global arrogance has deprived Iran of this authority from the very beginning and negotiated for 20 years by creating obstacles in the path of the country's progress with cases and accusations.”

Emphasizing that the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) was the result of the same 20 years of negotiations, Eslami added: "They tried to close Iran's nuclear file by leveling accusation in this way, but the resistance of the Iranian nation and the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the revolution did not allow this sector to suffer and was able to progress and reach the set goals despite pressures and disturbances".

The AEOI chief further said that the efforts have been made to expand nuclear technology in all dimensions which will have positive impacts on people's lives and the national economy.

“Today, with the access to this knowledge and the use of plasma therapy technology, Iran has been able to cure wounds caused by diabetes”, he said.

