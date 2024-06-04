USS Eisenhower likely damaged after Yemen attack, X post shows

The post under the handle MenchOsint published on Tuesday showed that USS Eisenhower had not processed any flights for at least the past five days, raising suspicions that its deck could have been damaged in an attack launched by Yemen last week.

“I'm seriously waiting for the US Navy's C2 Grumman to take off from Jeddah for the USS Eisenhower, which it left on Friday 31st ... Then i will confirm that the carrier's deck is ok,” said the post.

It said that the US warship normally processes two flights per day.

It came after Yemen’s ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement said on May 31 that it had launched a missile attack in the direction of the USS Eisenhower as part of its pro-Palestine, anti-US and anti-British campaign in regional waters.

Another post on the same X page showed American and British warplanes had been spotted on Tuesday afternoon flying over an area south of Cyprus for an unknown operation in the region.

“Interestingly US/UK force demonstration this afternoon south of Cyprus, not far from Russian bases in Syria, not far from southern Lebanon and in range of Iran/Yemen,” the post said.

It further mentioned that “2 US B-52 nuclear-capable strategic bombers and UK’s RAF Eurofighters” were detected together.

Britain maintains two bases on Cyprus, which are enormous, highly covert military and intelligence complexes used for UK bombing missions in the West Asia region. The United States has also its bases that it uses for operations across the region, including Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The US and UK militaries have not commented on the report but they have launched several airstrikes against Yemen in recent months under the pretext of securing maritime routes in the Red Sea and in the Indian Ocean after the Yemeni army kicked off its anti-Israel operations in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

American and British aggression against the impoverished Arab country continues despite Yemen’s repeated clarifications that all ships except those heading for Israeli ports in occupied territories are allowed to sail safely through the water off Yemen.

The Yemeni armed forces have also recently intensified their attacks on British and American vessels, including warships using drones and missiles in retaliation for the two countries’ deadly aggression against the Arab country.

4399**4261