Jun 4, 2024, 10:24 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85498968
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hamas: Agreement must contain a permanent ceasefire, Israel's positions not consistent with Biden's

Jun 4, 2024, 10:24 PM
News ID: 85498968
Hamas: Agreement must contain a permanent ceasefire, Israel's positions not consistent with Biden's

Tehran, IRNA - Osama Hamdan, a senior official of Hamas movement, pointed out that the recent positions of the leaders of the Zionist regime regarding the achievement of a ceasefire agreement are not consistent with the recent statements of US President Joe Biden in this regard, and emphasized that "we agree with the permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of the occupiers from this area and the conclusion of the prisoner exchange agreement.

In his press conference in Beirut on Tuesday night, Hamdan said "we informed the Qatari brothers about the proposal we received from the mediators and at the same time we announced our agreement with it."

"We received the proposal from the mediators on May 5 and we agreed to it on May 6, but Israel has not responded to it, he added.

Hamdan said that Israel's statements do not ensure the establishment of a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from Gaza, and this does not match the statements of the US president.

He clarified that the invaders only want one stage in which they will take back their captives and then resume the war.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .