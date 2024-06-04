Hamas: Agreement must contain a permanent ceasefire, Israel's positions not consistent with Biden's

In his press conference in Beirut on Tuesday night, Hamdan said "we informed the Qatari brothers about the proposal we received from the mediators and at the same time we announced our agreement with it."

"We received the proposal from the mediators on May 5 and we agreed to it on May 6, but Israel has not responded to it, he added.

Hamdan said that Israel's statements do not ensure the establishment of a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from Gaza, and this does not match the statements of the US president.

He clarified that the invaders only want one stage in which they will take back their captives and then resume the war.

