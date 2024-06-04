Russia welcomes Iran's request to join Eurasian Economic Union

Overchuk made the comments following a meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council on Tuesday. He told reporters that there are specific procedures that need to be followed before Iran can join the economic group.

He noted that if the preliminary steps are taken in a timely manner, the decision on Iran's observer status in the EAEU could be made almost by the end of December this year.

He also expressed Russia's interest in developing economic relations with the Iran, saying that the EAEU welcomes mutually beneficial and equal cooperation with all interested countries.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international economic union comprising Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia.

The current observer members of the EAEU are Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Cuba.

Earlier, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow had formally submitted Iran's request to join the EAEU as an observer member.

