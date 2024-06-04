ILO members elect Iran envoy as head of labor conference general committee

Aliabadi is the deputy of Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The committee has a mission to discuss Underground Work (Women) Convention, 1935 (No 45), the Safety Provisions (Building) Convention, 1937 (No 62), the Convention concerning Statistics of Wages and Hours of Work, 1938 (No 63), and the Labor Inspectorates (Non-Metropolitan Territories) Convention, 1947 (No. 85), according to the Conference Guide.

The International Labor Conference general affairs committee is an important sector in the ILO process of taking decisions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been one of the ILO founders and active members of the Organization during the past 26 years.

The 112th session of the International Labor Conference started work in Geneva on June 3 and will last for 12 days.

