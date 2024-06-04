Demise anniv of late Imam Khomeini held in UK

The heads of the Islamic centers, staff of Iranian bodies in the UK, members of Iran’s Embassy in London and a group of Iranians residing in London attended the ceremony held on Monday afternoon local time.





The ceremony was hosted by Iran’s charge d'affaire in London Ali Matinfar.

Addressing the demise anniversary ceremony, Matinfar said the late Imam, since the early years of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, had stressed the importance of paying attention to the issue of Palestine, recognizing Israel as an occupying regime and supporting the oppressed Palestinians.

During his lifetime, Imam Khomeini did remind the Muslim nations about the issue, the diplomat added.

A year after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Khomeini did name the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan as Qods Day; and the international day is held annually with mass participation across the world, Matinfar underlined.

He went on to say that Imam Khomeini reiterated that the nations should voice out the oppression of Palestinians and the crimes of the occupiers in order to show the issue of Palestine is alive forever.

At the end, Matinfar commemorated Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who were martyred in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

1483**2050