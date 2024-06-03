US asks Qatar to help Hamas agree to Biden ceasefire plan

According to IRNA reporter, the White House in a statement on Monday evening local time said that Biden had a telephone conversation with Sheikh Tamim and both confirmed that a comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release agreement now on the table is a concrete road map to end the Gaza war.

The White House added: "The US President confirmed Israel's readiness to advance the proposal that has now been presented to Hamas."

"Biden emphasized that this is the best possible opportunity for an agreement", the statement said, adding that "the President stressed that the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, will work to ensure the full implementation of the entire agreement."

Meanwhile, the heads of the seven developed countries known as the Group of Seven (G7), in a statement, supported Biden's plan for the Gaza ceasefire and requested Hamas to accept it.

According to IRNA quoting Reuters, G7 leaders announced that the plan would "lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian aid into Gaza, as well as guaranteeing Israel's security interests and the safety of civilians in Gaza."

The statement reads: We reiterate our support for a credible path to peace that leads to a two-state solution and ask "countries that have influence over Hamas" to help implement the agreement.

Biden claimed on Friday evening (June 11) that the Zionist regime has presented a new proposal for establishing a ceasefire and exchange of prisoners and asked the parties not to miss this opportunity and reach an agreement on the proposal that also includes the reconstruction of Gaza.

According to this alleged plan, first a 6-week ceasefire will be established, during which Hamas and the Zionist regime will negotiate to find a way to end the war. However, if the negotiations last more than 6 weeks, the temporary ceasefire will be extended until a final agreement is reached.

Earlier on Monday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been on the phone with the leaders of Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Israeli war cabinet members since Biden commented on the ceasefire proposal.

