Anti-Zionist operation in the West Bank

The Palestine Post news website quoted Zionist sources as reporting that a Palestinian gunman shot at a Zionist car and bus in the Zionist settlement of Kiryat Arba and fled the scene.

These Zionist sources added that after the shooting, Israeli soldiers are conducting a search operation near the Zionist settlement of Kiryat Arba near al-Khalil (Hebron) to arrest the perpetrator of this operation.

In this connection, the spokesman of the Israeli regime's army announced that the soldiers of this regime have closed the operation area and are still chasing the suspect who shot at the car and bus of the Zionist settlers.

The media of the Zionist regime have not published any news about the number of casualties and possible damages of this anti-Zionist operation.

