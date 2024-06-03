Jun 3, 2024, 8:01 PM
News ID: 85498373
T T
0 Persons
journalistتوحيد محمودپور

Tags

Fourteen Israeli army forces wounded over past 24 hours: Report 

Jun 3, 2024, 8:01 PM
News ID: 85498373
Fourteen Israeli army forces wounded over past 24 hours: Report 

Tehran, IRNA — Fourteen Israeli army forces have been wounded over the past 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, news outlets have reported.

The Israeli military said in a statement that 3,703 Israeli soldiers have been wounded since the onset of the Gaza war, with 1,878 wounded in a ground attack in the enclave, Arab media have reported.

The Israeli military added that 254 Israeli officers and soldiers were still being treated after being wounded in fighting with Palestinian resistance groups, 32 of whom were seriously injured.

According to the Israeli media, the reports on the Zionist casualties in the war have been heavily censored.

7129**2050

0 Persons
journalistتوحيد محمودپور

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .