Iran runner-up at 27th World Military Taekwondo Championship

The 27th World Military Taekwondo Championship kicked off on May 31 at Mungyeong Citizens Stadium in South Korea.

With four gold medals, Uzbekistan was crowned champions while Iran came second in the competition.

Led by Ali Ashraf Ghanbari, the Iranian squad bagged two gold, four silver, and one bronze medals.

At the Men's -58kg class, Iran's Alireza Hosseinpour snatched a gold medal and also received a prize for being the most technical taekwondo fighter.

As the host, South Korea finished third at the event in which around 260 top-tier athletes from 20 countries competed in eight weight classes.

