Close Iran-Lebanon ties indicate regional stability: Iran acting FM

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks during a joint press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut on Monday.

He appreciated Lebanese officials’ expression of sympathy with the Iranian government and people as well as their declaration of three days of national mourning over the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who were killed in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19.

“The close relations between Lebanon and Iran is the main indicator of regional stability, just as the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon is the anchor of stability and peace in the region,” Bagheri Kani noted.

He said both sides agreed that all regional countries, especially Islamic ones, need to take collective action to counter the Zionist regime’s aggression in Palestine, especially in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Bou Habib, for his part, said there is a consensus regarding the dangers caused by the continuation of the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza.

The continuation of the war in Gaza and the ongoing crimes against the Palestinians weaken the chances of peace in the region, he said.

Bagheri Kani left Tehran for the Lebanese capital on Monday morning on the first leg of a regional tour that will focus on talks on regional issues, especially the latest developments in Palestine.

