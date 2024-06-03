Former VP, lawmakers register to run for president on final day

Es’haq Jahangiri, Iran’s vice president under former president Hassan Rouhani, registered for the vote.

Other notable figures who registered on Monday include former lawmakers Elias Naderan, Hassan Sobhani, Hassan Kamran Dastjerdi, and Vahid Jalalzadeh.

The registration process began on Thursday and will end on Monday evening.

After the registration process, the Guardian Council will have 7 days to check the qualifications of the candidates. Then, the approved hopefuls will have 14 days for campaigning before the presidential election on June 28.

On the election day, Iranians will go to the polls across the country to choose a successor to the late president Ebrahim Raisi who, along with his companions, was martyred in a copter crash on May 19.

