Supreme Leader addresses nation on Imam Khomeini’s 35th demise anniv.

At the beginning of his speech on Monday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei called the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions "one of the most important issues in the history of the Islamic Revolution."

The ceremony, underway at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum in southern Tehran, kicked off at 8:00 a.m. local time (4:30 GMT) with the presence of his devotees.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini passed away in 1989 at the age of 86, ten years after he led a popular revolution that overthrew the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

