‘Bloodthirsty’ Netanyahu must be stopped: Turkish pres.

According to Turkish media, Erdogan, while attending the meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara, pointed to Netanyahu's crimes in Gaza and emphasized that the world must stop this savage and bloodthirsty person who has destroyed region.

The President of Turkey also called for an end to Netanyahu's actions against the Palestinians and said that Turkey has declared its opposition to the oppression and stands by the Palestinian people with all its strength.

Erdogan has criticized Netanyahu and his regime on numerous occasions and once said that the Zionist regime surpassed Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in committing crimes, including massacres of innocent Palestinian children in the besieged Strip.

The Turkish president earlier also accused the West of emboldening the Zionist regime to keep massacring Palestinians both in Gaza and the West Bank.

