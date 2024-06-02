Palestinian resistance a legacy of Imam Khomeini: Iran acting president

The Palestinian resistance was formed after Imam Khomeini declared that Palestine is the main issue of the Islamic world, Mokhber said on Sunday night.

He added that the Palestinian issue still remains the first and foremost issue of the Islamic world, with the ongoing resistance of the Palestinian people including those in Gaza being the legacy of Imam Khomeini.

Mokhber made the comment during a ceremony held at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, near the capital Tehran, on the eve of his 35th passing away anniversary.

Ceremonies were also held in other Iranian cities, and more are planned to take place on Monday.

