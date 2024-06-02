Confessions on assassination of Martyr Soleimani shows US terrorist nature: Gharibabadi

Referring to General McKenzie's acknowledgment in his memoir, published by the Atlantic Magazine, regarding the assassination of Lieutenant General Haj Qassem Soleimani, Gharibabadi stated that the former US president, Donald Trump, and other US officials have admitted to the operation that led to the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani and his companions.

McKenzie's obscene confession of this heinous act exposed the dark and evil face of America and its allies' involvement in the assassination to the public and the international community, he stated.

He also mentioned that former US President Donald Trump, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and General McKenzie are the main defendants in the case being prosecuted in Iran's courts, emphasizing that their trial should commence promptly to ensure justice is served.

The report states that in his forthcoming memoir "The Melting Point", McKenzie describes a covert operation that led to the assassination of General Soleimani.

He reveals, "As the head of US Central Command, I had direct responsibility for the attack that resulted in the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani."

Lieutenant General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by then-president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

