Ian McConville, the new ambassador of Australia to Iran, at the beginning of his mission in the Islamic Republic, while meeting with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani handed over to him a copy of his credentials.

Also, in another meeting, Giola Peto, the new ambassador of Hungary in Iran, at the beginning of his diplomatic mission in the Islamic Republic, met with Bagheri Kani, and handed over to him a copy of his credentials.

2050