Iran Foreign Ministry summons Chinese ambassador

After the Chinese government reiterated its support for baseless claims in paragraph 26 of the final statement of the joint meeting between China and the United Arab Emirates, the Chinese ambassador in Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, and Iran's protest was submitted to him.

During the meeting with the Chinese ambassador, Mohammad AliBek, an aide to the foreign minister and the director general of the ministry’s Persian Gulf Department, emphasized the special and privileged relations between Iran and China, noting that respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries is one of the renowned and fundamental principles in international relations.

AliBek also stressed that the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf belong to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Iran rejects any claim from any side in that regard.

Considering the strategic cooperation between Iran and China, he said that the Chinese government is expected to correct its position on this issue.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador assured that he would convey Iran's government protests to the authorities of his respective country as soon as possible.

