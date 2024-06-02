Jun 2, 2024, 1:26 PM
Irish MP hopes Netanyahu burns in hell

Irish MP hopes Netanyahu burns in hell

Tehran, IRNA – Thomas Gould, an Irish parliamentarian, has slammed the Israeli regime for killing the children, expressing hope that "Benjamin Netanyahu burns in Hell in the same way those children burned."

In his remarks, Gould said “Israel burns men, women, and children alive,” IRNA reported from foreign media on Sunday.

“It’s unbelievable the genocide that’s happening,” the member of Parliament of Ireland noted.

He went on to say, “A child with no head, and the Israeli government said it’s a mistake.”

He further called what is happening now [in Gaza] just “horrific.”

“In the eyes of Netanyahu, Palestinians are not human beings,” he criticized Israel stressing Ireland recognizes Palestine.

“Shame on Israel.”

Since the start of the war in Gaza, over 36,000 mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza.

