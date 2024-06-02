Iran acting FM, top Turkish diplomat discuss Gaza

Bagheri Kani and Fidan spoke on the phone on Sunday. The Iranian diplomat referred to the ongoing air raids and ground attacks by the Israeli regime in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, saying that the military operations coupled with preventing entry of humanitarian aid are examples of the regime’s crimes against Palestinians.

“Cooperation and synergy among Islamic countries create an important and effective capacity to support the innocent people of Gaza,” Bagheri Kani said, calling on those countries to spare no effort to back the Palestinian people.

The Turkish foreign minister also stressed the need for cooperation among Islamic nations regarding the Palestinian issue.

He said that the Zionist regime has blockaded Gaza with the aim of annihilating people there. Therefore, he noted, all capacities should be used to prevent the continuation of the regime’s genocide and crimes against humanity.

He added that continued Tehran-Ankara negotiations on Gaza would be constructive.

Also in their phone conversation, the officials discussed the martyrdom of Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Fidan once again extended his condolences over their martyrdom. Bagheri Kani thanked Turkiye for showing sympathy over the tragic incident, including its move to declare public mourning to commemorate the late Iranian president and his companions.

4194**4354