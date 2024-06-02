Iran acting FM, top Hajj official discuss situation of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

The two officials discussed the latest situation of the pilgrims over the phone, according to the IRNA Sunday report.

During the telephone conversation, Bagheri Kani expressed the full readiness of the Foreign Ministry and Iran’s representative offices in Saudi Arabia to provide facilitation for the 2024 Hajj.

Navvab, who is heading the Iranian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, expressed hope that the services offered by the Saudi government would prepare the ground for the Iranian pilgrims to hold the Hajj rituals.

The annual major Hajj is a major religious duty for Muslims and must be performed at least once during a Muslim's lifetime.

Meanwhile, the first group of Umrah (minor) Hajj pilgrims embarked on the spiritual journey to Mecca on April 22 after about a 10-year hiatus.

