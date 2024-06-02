Iraqi resistance’s drones attack occupied Eilat port

Iraq’s resistance group launched the attacks in line with supporting the Gazans, responding to the massacre against the Palestinian civilians and countering the occupying Zionist regime, according to the statement on Sunday.

During the past few days, Iraq’s Islamic resistance fighters have targeted Israel’s important base in Eilat with drones through several operations.

The Iraqi resistance group had already warned against continuation of the Israeli regime’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Since the start of war in Gaza in October 2023, over 36,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

Many world leaders, celebrities, prominent figures and university students have called for immediate truce in Gaza.

