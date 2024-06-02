Chile joins nations rallying behind genocide case against Israel

According to IRNA, citing the Russian news agency Tass, President of Chile, Gabriel Borich announced on Saturday that his country will join the genocide case against Israel.

Boric said in a speech to lawmakers that he was appalled by the humanitarian devastation in Gaza, especially against women and children. He accused the Israeli army of using "indiscriminate and disproportional" force against innocent Palestinian civilians.

“These acts demand a firm and permanent response of the international community,” the president said.

South Africa brought its case against Israel in January, accusing the regime of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza where more than 36,000 people, mostly women and children have been killed since launched it war on October 7, 2023.

Since January, at least 9 countries have either formally approached the International Court of Justice or declared their intention to do so.

Chile is third South American country after Nicaragua and Colombia to approach the ICJ in April.

Libya has also formally applied to intervene in the case. Mexico, Brazil and Indonesia have rallied behind South Africa's petition as well.

4399