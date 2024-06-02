Sanders to boycott Zionist PM’s address to US congress

According to IRNA, Sanders in long a statement posted on his X social media account said that “It is a sad day for our country that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited - by leaders from both parties- to address a joint meeting of the United States Congress”.

“Netanyahu is a war criminal. He should not be invited. I certainly will not attend”, he said in his post.

This American senator continued: “Israel has no right to kill more than 34,000 thousand civilians and wound over 80,000 thousand- 5% of the population of Gaza. It [Israel] does not have the right to orphan 19,000 children. It does not have the right to displace 75% of the people of Gaza from their homes”.

News sources reported on Saturday morning that Netanyahu has been invited officially by Democratic and Republican leaders to address the US Congress although the date of his speech has not yet rereleased.

Outspoken Sanders had previously issued a number of statements against the prime minister of the Zionist regime. He has also been a vocal critic of America's support for the Israel regime and calls for a policy change over Israel’s inhuman actions against Palestinians.

4399