Iran’s Foreign Ministry pays tribute to Martyr Amirabdollahian

According to IRNA, the ministry’s employees paid homage to late Amirabdollahian by placing a portrait of him and flowers in his office.

During this ceremony, senior managers and employees of the diplomatic service pledged to continue the path and ideals of the martyred foreign minister in efending the interests and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Before the commemoration event, prayers and holy Qur'an reciting were held in the presence of Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, other staff of the ministry and, the family members of martyred Amirabdollahian.

Top diplomat was among eight people including President Ebrahim Raisi who was killed in the copter crash accident in Warzghan region of East Azarbaijan province while returning after inaugurating a dam on Aras River.

