Egypt’s president sends message of condolence for martyrdom of Raisi, entourage

Tehran, IRNA – Messages of condolences continue to pour in over the martyrdom of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi becoming the latest world leader to express his sympathy over the tragic incident that happened two weeks ago.

According to Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV network, El-Sisi sent a message of condolence to Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber on Saturday.

Raisi and his companions, including foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, lost their lives on May 19 when their helicopter crashed in northwest Iran.

Since then, leaders and officials from countries around the world have sent more than 330 messages to show their sympathy with the Iranian nation and government.

Also, 70 high-ranking political delegations have visited Iran to pay respect to Raisi and other martyrs.

