First Iranian book award to be held in Austria in 2025

Tehran, IRNA – The first Iranian book award is scheduled to be held in Austria in 2025 in a bid to further expand cultural ties between Tehran and Vienna.

Organized by the cultural representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna, the first edition of the Iran book award in Austria is to be held to expand cultural exchanges between Iran and Austria.

The event aims to support Austrian Iranologists and other German-speaking regions in the world.

The award is dedicated to the best books written in German over the past 20 years.

The award addresses one of the nine main topics, including Islamic wisdom and philosophy, Shia religion, Iranian-Islamic culture, Iranian art and literature, Persian language, Iranian history, Iranian antiquities, tourist attractions of Iran, and the Islamic Revolution.

The entries could be submitted to the secretariat of the cultural event until September 31, 2024.

The closing ceremony will be held in Vienna in February 2025.

