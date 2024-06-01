Acting FM: Iran making efforts to restore regional tranquility

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has played and is playing a key role when it comes to the Palestinian people’s resistance against the Zionists’ aggression. Our serious efforts, like the resistance front, is that stability and tranquility is restored to the region”, Bagheri Kani told reporters on Saturday on the sidelines of an international conference on Gaza, held in Tehran.

He added that peace would be restored to the region once the Israeli occupation and its crimes against Palestinians come to an end.

Ever since the Gaza war began in early October, Iran has been focusing its attempts on bringing an end to the genocide there, the diplomat said, referring to diplomatic efforts by the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Bagheri Kani said that those efforts will continue as he will go on a regional trip this week that will take him to Lebanon and Syria on the first leg.

He added that he would hold talks with top Syrian and Lebanese officials as well as resistance leaders.

