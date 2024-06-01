Iran’s top chess player moves up 2 places to 19th in global ranking

GM Parham Maghsoodloo, Iran’s top chess player, has seen a two-place improvement in the rankings, with a rating performance of 2733 over the past month, as reported by IRNA on Saturday.

FIDE’s most recent ranking also includes the names of two Iranian super GMs among the top 30 players globally.

Also, super GM Mohammad Amin Tabatabaei, with a rating performance of 2713, now holds the 28th position after advancing three steps in the world rankings according to FIDE’s newest update.

