Hamas ‘positively’ views Gaza ceasefire proposal laid out by Biden

Hamas made the reaction in a statement on Friday night hours after Biden said during a news conference at the White House that Israel had put forward a new proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and added that “it’s time for this war to end”.

The movement said that it is ready to respond “positively and in a constructive manner” to any proposal that calls for a permanent Gaza ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces, the reconstruction of Gaza, the return of displaced Palestinians and a “genuine” prisoner swap deal if Israel “clearly announces commitment to such deal”.

Hamas, which received the proposal via Qatar, also said that the change in US stance and the widespread calls in the region and beyond for the cessation of the war is the result of the resistance and steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

Biden said on his X account that the new proposal involves three phases, the first of which would include a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and a surge in humanitarian aid.

The first phase, as Biden said, would also include the release of some captives held in Gaza and some remains of captives.

The second phase includes a permanent end to hostilities, exchange for the release of the remaining living captives, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, according to Biden’s post on X, formerly Twitter.

The third phase, he said, would include a major reconstruction plan for Gaza, and the final return of the remains of captives to their families.

The Biden administration has been facing mounting criticism at home and abroad over the Gaza war amid its all-out support for the Israeli regime in its brutal attacks that have claimed the lives of more than 36,200 Palestinians since early October.

The criticism has grown further in the past several weeks as Israel has continued with its air raids and ground invasion in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah in defiance of international calls not to proceed.

