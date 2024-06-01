US police nab 80 pro-Palestine students at UCSC

Scott Hernandez-Jason issued a statement, saying, “Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies arrested about 80 pro-Palestinian protesters early Friday morning while also dismantling an encampment and barricade that blocked access to the University of California, Santa Cruz campus for several days,” according to the ABC news.

The US police have been using heavy-handed tactics to suppress protests by students, claiming that the demonstrations disrupt public order. However, an independent survey indicates that almost 97% of these protests have been peaceful in nature.

The Guardian reported that an assessment of 553 student protests across the US between April 18 and May 3 found that they did not result in significant harm or damage.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) announced that between October 7 and May 3, the vast majority of student demonstrations, around 97%, remained peaceful and non-violent. Over 94% of the more than 1,360 student demonstrations held between October 7, 2023, and May 3, 2024, have expressed support for the Palestinian cause.

According to the AP, over 3,000 people have been arrested at 63 colleges and universities throughout the US since April 18.

