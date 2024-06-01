Iran, Algeria hold talks on latest developments in Gaza, Rafah

The talks, which were held over the phone on Friday, focused on the latest developments in Gaza and the Israeli regime’s crimes in Rafah and issues of bilateral relations.

During the talks, Bagheri thanked top Algerian officials for sending messages of condolence and attending commemoration ceremony on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who were martyred during the May 19 helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Bagheri further referred to the Zionist regime’s latest brutal attacks on the tent camps of the Palestinian refugees in the city of Rafah.

The attacks, which led to the death of a large number of innocent and oppressed children and women, added to the crimes of the bloodthirsty regime, Bagheri added.

Then, he appreciated Algerian government for proposing a UN draft resolution on the end of Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people and the increase in humanitarian aid to the oppressed Gazans.

In line with the draft resolution, Bagheri proposed holding the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary meeting, which was welcomed by the Algerian foreign minister.

Pointing to the last year visit of the late President Raisi to Algeria, Bagheri called for pursuing implementation of the mutual agreements.

For his part, the Algerian foreign minister once again expressed sympathy over the May 19 tragic incident and stressed the need to follow up the recently-signed agreements.

About the Zionist regime’s attacks on Rafah which has halted humanitarian aid to the crossing, Attaf said his country welcomes and supports any initiative to be made by the OIC to reach ceasefire and relieve the pain of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Since the start of war in Gaza in October 2023, over 36,000 mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza.

In its latest measure, the Israeli regime started assaulting Rafah in south of Gaza to cease humanitarian aid to the enclave.

